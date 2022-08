Breezy, hot and humid today with highs near 90 degrees this afternoon!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Heat Advisory from 12pm to 7pm for Northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee Counties.

Partly sunny, hot and humid with isolated afternoon storms. High temperatures this afternoon will be near 90 degrees this afternoon. It will feel like it's in the mid to upper 90s later today when you factor in the humidity. Showers and storms are likely on Tuesday with cooler air arriving for the middle of the week.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Isolated storms, near 90.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Showers, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers and t-showers, upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.