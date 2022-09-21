Breezy and warm with strong to severe storms developing this afternoon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A strong cold front will move through WNY later today. Showers and storms will develop this afternoon in front of the frontal system. Most of the storms will arrive after 2pm with some of the storms expected to strong to severe. The main threat with these storms will be damaging winds, and an isolated tornado is possible.

Temperatures will be much cooler tomorrow and Friday with highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers and t-showers developing, near 80.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Cooler, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

