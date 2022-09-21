Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Breezy and warm with strong to severe storms developing this afternoon.

A strong cold front will move through Western New York later today. Showers and storms will develop later today and some storms could be severe.
Wednesday Weather
Posted at 7:36 AM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 08:18:03-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A strong cold front will move through WNY later today. Showers and storms will develop this afternoon in front of the frontal system. Most of the storms will arrive after 2pm with some of the storms expected to strong to severe. The main threat with these storms will be damaging winds, and an isolated tornado is possible.
Temperatures will be much cooler tomorrow and Friday with highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers and t-showers developing, near 80.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 50s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Cooler, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018