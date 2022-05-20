Watch
Weather

Actions

Breezy and warm with sctd. t-showers

Highs in the 80s today
Friday Weather
generic-7-wkbw-2022-logo.jpg
Posted at 7:50 AM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 10:11:53-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A warm front will move through WNY ushering in a warmer and more humid air mass. A line of showers will move through the area mid to late morning. Expect partly sunny skies with a few showers across the Southern Tier later today. Warm and humid on Saturday with late showers and storms. A strong cold front moves through WNY on Sunday bringing another round of showers and thundershowers.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Late morning showers, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Breezy and warm, low 80s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Warm with late storms, low 80s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers and t-showers, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Falling temperatures.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 60s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018