Breezy and warm with sctd. t-showers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A warm front will move through WNY ushering in a warmer and more humid air mass. A line of showers will move through the area mid to late morning. Expect partly sunny skies with a few showers across the Southern Tier later today. Warm and humid on Saturday with late showers and storms. A strong cold front moves through WNY on Sunday bringing another round of showers and thundershowers.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Late morning showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy and warm, low 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Warm with late storms, low 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers and t-showers, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Falling temperatures.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

