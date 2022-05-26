Breezy and warm with highs near 80 this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dry and mild this morning before our chance for rain will increase later this afternoon. Highs today will be well above normal with temperatures near 80 degrees. The best chance for rain will be overnight as an area of low pressure moves through the region. Showers will linger through early Saturday before high pressure builds in and dry weather will be with us through most of next week.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy and warm with a few showers, near 80.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain likely, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 70.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sunny, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

