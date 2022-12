BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dry, milder weather will arrive tomorrow and Thursday. Rain moves in for a relatively warm holiday weekend. With melting snow and additional rainfall, we will have to monitor the potential for flooding.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Flurries. mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Breezy, Milder. High: mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Warmer. High: mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Clouds increase. Warmer. Scattered rain showers. High: low 50s.