Breezy and muggy with some sun this afternoon. Temperatures will be back into the lower 80s for highs.

An isolated shower or two is possible primarily well north and well south of Buffalo. Most, however, will stay dry.
Posted at 12:32 PM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 12:32:05-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly sunny skies, breezy and warm today with highs near 80. A slight chance for a shower north and east of Buffalo this morning. Partly cloudy and mild tonight with lows in the 60s. We heat back up on Friday with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY
AFTERNOON: Breezy and warm, low 80s.
EVENING: Patchy clouds. Breezy. 70s

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 80s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 80s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 70s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-storms, low 80s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

