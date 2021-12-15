Breezy and mild with sctd. showers today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wind Advisory 9am Thursday through 1am Friday for Chautauqua, Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming Counties. Winds on Thursday will gust 40 to 50mph.

Rain showers off and on today with temperatures in the low 50s. Winds will increase with gusts near 30mph this afternoon. Winds will be even strong on Thursday.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Showers arriving, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy with sctd. showers, low 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Windy and warm with showers, low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 40.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow south of Buffalo, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, upper 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow showers south of Buffalo, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 30s.

