Watch
Weather

Actions

Breezy and mild with highs in the 60s

Another mild day in WNY
items.[0].videoTitle
Thursday Weather
7_FIRST_ALERT.png
Posted at 8:09 AM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 08:09:59-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wind Advisory from 6pm today through 4am Friday for Southern Erie and Chautauqua. Winds overnight will gust near 50 mph out of the south.

Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild today with highs in the low to mid 60s. Rain with strong winds tonight as a cold front moves through. Partly sunny with highs in the 50s on Friday. Rain and snow for the weekend with some minor accumulations across the Southern Tier..

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Breezy and mild, mid 60s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Cooler with rain showers, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, low 40s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Rain and snow, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, near 40.

MONDAY
MORNING: Rain and snow, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, near 40.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018