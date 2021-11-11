Breezy and mild with highs in the 60s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wind Advisory from 6pm today through 4am Friday for Southern Erie and Chautauqua. Winds overnight will gust near 50 mph out of the south.

Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild today with highs in the low to mid 60s. Rain with strong winds tonight as a cold front moves through. Partly sunny with highs in the 50s on Friday. Rain and snow for the weekend with some minor accumulations across the Southern Tier..

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy and mild, mid 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Cooler with rain showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, low 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, near 40.

MONDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, near 40.

