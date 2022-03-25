Watch
Breezy and cooler with sctd. rain showers

Winds gusting near 30mph
Friday Weather
Posted at 7:42 AM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 08:32:12-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winds will gust near 30mph today with sctd. rain showers off and on today. Temperatures holding in the low to mid 40s. Rain and snow tonight with little accumulation. Snow will start to accumulate late Saturday and several inches of snow expected over the higher hills south of Buffalo by late Sunday morning. Buffalo will see 1 to 2" of snow by Sunday morning.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Breezy with showers, mid 40s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Rain and snow, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, near 40.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Snow likely, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Chilly, upper teens.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 30s.

