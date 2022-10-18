Breezy and cool with lake effect rain and snow showers for your Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Unsettled and cool through Thursday with lake effect rain and snow showers. A wintry mix south of Buffalo will shift northward later this morning and change to all rain. The lake effect rain band will strengthen this afternoon and some of the rain will be heavy. A rumble of thunder is possible as well in the lake band. Lake effect rain and snow will stay in the forecast through Thursday. The weekend looks sunny and mild!

TUESDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow south of Buffalo, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Lake effect rain moves north, mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

