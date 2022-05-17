Breezy and cool with a stray pm shower

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunny skies this morning with more cloud cover this afternoon. Winds will be strong with gusts near 30 miles per hour at times. A brief shower is possible later this afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Highs will be back in the 60s on Wednesday with rain showers returning late in the day.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower, upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear and chilly, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Clouds increase with late showers, mid 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Early showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Stray shower, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Late storms, near 80.

