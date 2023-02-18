Blustery tonight and Sunday, but turning milder

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Relatively quiet weather is in store through Sunday night. Sunday will end up being cloudier, albeit milder, with temperatures back into the 40s. Winds will also not be as much of a factor as they were on Saturday. Expect the holiday on Monday to bring a few scattered showers of rain and wet snow as a front swings through the area. Another front, in this active weather pattern,will swing across Western NY on Tuesday with a few more scattered showers of both rain and wet snow. We have increasing confidence in a period of primarily freezing rain along with a little sleet and snow in the Wednesday night to Thursday time frame. An accumulation of an icy glaze is possible on everything that freezing rain touches which could mean slippery travel for many. We'll keep you posted on the possibilities.

Today's Forecast is...

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy. 30s.

AFTERNOON: Cloudy, milder. mid 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Cloudy. mid to upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Scattered showers of rain and wet snow. 40

TUESDAY

MORNING: Cloudy. mid to upper 30s

AFTERNOON: Showers of rain and wet snow. mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Cloudy. Few flakes. Colder. mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Few flurries. mid 30s.

