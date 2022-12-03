Blustery and colder tonight, staying chilly but dry Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The cold front that brought damaging wind gusts to Western NY is now well to our east. In its wake temperatures will tumble. Most spots will be at or just below freezing waking up on Sunday morning. High pressure building in from the north will keep us dry for the most part through the rest of the weekend, with the exception of a few stray flurries to the lee of the lakes. The next weather system to watch will not bring wintry weather, but instead, will bring wet weather. Expect showers by Tuesday with temperatures well into the 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny. upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. upper 30s. Breezy.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sun and clouds. near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy. mid 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sct'd showers. upper 30s

AFTERNOON: Showers. mid 40s

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Few showers. lower 40s.

AFTERNOON: Cloudy. Mild. 50.

