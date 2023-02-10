Blustery and Colder Tonight, Improvements This Weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Temperatures remain in the 30s into the evening with a stiff breeze keeping wind chills in the 20s. A few flurries will fly primarily south and east of Buffalo into this evening barely coating the ground in the higher terrain and in ski country. Clouds will linger early Saturday morning with wind chills in the teens. Gradually, the sky will clear allowing for at least some partial sunshine by the end of Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will remain near freezing with a bit of a breeze, so it will be "seasonably chilly". Sunday will end up being "the weekend pick" with sunshine and temperatures in the low 40s. 50 degrees will be within reach in the Southern Tier!

FRIDAY

EVENING: Cloudy. A few flurries. 30s

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy. A leftover flurry. 20s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, low 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, low 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sun and clouds, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 40s.

