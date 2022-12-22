Blizzard Warning for parts of Western NY Friday morning-Sunday morning

Blizzard Warning from 7am Friday through 7am Sunday for Erie, Niagara, Genesee, and Orleans Counties. Winds gusting 70 mph with 1 to 3 feet of snow.

Winter Storm Warning from 7am Friday through 1am Monday for Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties.

Lakeshore Flood Warning from 7am Friday through 7pm Saturday

Western New York will experience relatively quiet weather ahead of what appears to be a high impact, multifaceted long duration winter storm that will impact travel and more starting Friday and continuing into the Christmas Day holiday.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM THE STORM & WHEN

TONIGHT: Rain showers and a freshening southeasterly breeze. Still good travel weather.

FRIDAY: An abrupt change from rain to snow, a flash freeze, and increasing winds into Friday night which could cause some localized lakeshore flooding issues. Winds late Friday through early Saturday will gust near 70 miles per hour. Travel will be next to impossible Friday night into Saturday.

SATURDAY: Strong winds and heavy snow.

THURSDAY

TONIGHT: Areas of rain. upper 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain abruptly changes to snow. 40.

AFTERNOON: Heavy snow and wind. Blizzard conditions.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow and strong winds, low teens.

AFTERNOON: Snow and strong winds, upper teens.

SUNDAY:

MORNING: Snow and strong winds, low teens.

AFTERNOON: Snow mostly south of Buffalo, low 20s.

