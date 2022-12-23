Watch Now
Blizzard Warning for parts of Western New York through Sunday morning

Flash freeze this morning with rapidly dropping temperatures. Snow and blowing snow this afternoon with whiteouts likely.
Friday Weather
Posted at 7:29 AM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 07:29:03-05

Blizzard Warning Now through 7am Sunday for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee Counties. 1 to 4 feet of snow with winds gusting 50 to 70 miles per hour.

Winter Storm Warning for Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties Now through 1am Monday. 1 to 2 feet of snow with winds 40 to 60 miles per hour.

Winter Weather Advisory Now through 2pm Sunday for Allegany County. 2 to 6 inches of snow with winds gusting 30 to 50 miles per hour.

Lakeshore Flood Warning Now through 7pm Saturday for Lake Erie and the Niagara River.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Rain to snow, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Snow and blowing snow, mid teens.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Whiteouts, near 10.
AFTERNOON: Blizzard conditions, mid teens.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Snow south of Buffalo, low teens.
AFTERNOON: Snow south of Buffalo, near 20.

MONDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, mid teens.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 20.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 15.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 20s.

