Blizzard Warning for parts of Western New York through Sunday morning

Blizzard Warning Now through 7am Sunday for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee Counties. 1 to 4 feet of snow with winds gusting 50 to 70 miles per hour.
Winter Storm Warning for Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties Now through 1am Monday. 1 to 2 feet of snow with winds 40 to 60 miles per hour.
Winter Weather Advisory Now through 2pm Sunday for Allegany County. 2 to 6 inches of snow with winds gusting 30 to 50 miles per hour.
Lakeshore Flood Warning Now through 7pm Saturday for Lake Erie and the Niagara River.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Rain to snow, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Snow and blowing snow, mid teens.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Whiteouts, near 10.
AFTERNOON: Blizzard conditions, mid teens.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Snow south of Buffalo, low teens.
AFTERNOON: Snow south of Buffalo, near 20.
MONDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, mid teens.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 20.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 15.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 20s.