Blizzard Warning for parts of Western New York through Sunday morning

Blizzard Warning Now through 7am Sunday for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee Counties. 1 to 4 feet of snow with winds gusting 50 to 70 miles per hour.

Winter Storm Warning for Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties Now through 1am Monday. 1 to 2 feet of snow with winds 40 to 60 miles per hour.

Winter Weather Advisory Now through 2pm Sunday for Allegany County. 2 to 6 inches of snow with winds gusting 30 to 50 miles per hour.

Lakeshore Flood Warning Now through 7pm Saturday for Lake Erie and the Niagara River.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain to snow, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Snow and blowing snow, mid teens.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Whiteouts, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Blizzard conditions, mid teens.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow south of Buffalo, low teens.

AFTERNOON: Snow south of Buffalo, near 20.

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid teens.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 20.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 15.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 20s.

