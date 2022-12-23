Blizzard Warning for much of Western New York through Sunday morning

Blizzard Warning Now through 7am Sunday for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee Counties. 1 to 4 feet of snow with winds gusting 50 to 70 miles per hour. The strong winds will cause power outages.

Winter Storm Warning for Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties Now through 1am Monday. 1 to 2 feet of snow with winds 40 to 60 miles per hour.

Winter Weather Advisory Now through 2pm Sunday for Allegany County. 2 to 6 inches of snow with winds gusting 30 to 50 miles per hour.

Lakeshore Flood Warning Now through 7pm Saturday for Lake Erie and the Niagara River.

FRIDAY

EVENING AND OVERNIGHT: Blizzard conditions. Double digit subzero wind chills.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Whiteouts, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Blizzard conditions, mid teens.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow south of Buffalo, low teens.

AFTERNOON: Snow south of Buffalo, near 20.

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid teens.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 20.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 15.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 20s.

