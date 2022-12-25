Blizzard conditions likely through a large portion of Christmas Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rugged near blizzard or blizzard conditions are likely for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee Counties through the first part of the day. Storm totals of 1 to 4 feet of snow are likely with winds gusting 40 to 60 miles per hour. Even if it's not actually snowing, the gusty winds will drive ground blizzards, especially in the open countryside.

Winter Storm Warning for Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties Now through 1am Monday. 1 to 2 feet of snow with winds 40 to 60 miles per hour

Winter Weather Advisory Now through 2pm Sunday for Allegany County. 2 to 6 inches of snow with winds gusting 30 to 50 miles per hour.

As of 7 a.m. on Saturday 30.4" of snow has fallen at the Buffalo Airport. The heavy snow band is back near Buffalo, after being in the Northtowns much of the day. The band will shift southward ever so slowly reaching the Southtowns later tonight and then into Ski Country on Sunday.

Winds will gust to near 40 mph at times into Sunday. Watch for poor visibility where lifting and drifting of that relatively powdery snow takes place.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow south of Buffalo, low teens.

AFTERNOON: Snow south of Buffalo, near 20.

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid teens.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 20.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 15.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 20s.

