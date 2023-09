ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a big game for the Bills this Sunday in Orchard Park and the weather looks amazing.

It may be the start of October, but as you pack for your tailgate make sure you bring the sunscreen.

Here's a look at the day:

8am Tailgate : Mostly sunny, low 60s.

1pm Kickoff: Sunny skies, low 70s with easterly winds at 5-15 mph.

4pm 4th Quarter: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.