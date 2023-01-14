Watch Now
"Bill-ieving" on Sunday for some sun, but still a chill

It will feel less harsh on Sunday thanks to some sun and a slight uptick in temperature. Highs will be back to near freezing.
Posted at 5:01 PM, Jan 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-14 17:01:18-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunshine has been something of a precious commodity over Western New York for more than a month and a half! While Buffalo only recorded precious minutes of blue sky on Saturday, it gave everyone a much needed "boost"! Clouds will continue to slowly decrease tonight allowing temperatures to once again drop into the teens by Sunday morning. It'll be a mostly sunny day on Sunday with temperatures rising near freezing. Go Bills!

SATURDAY
NIGHT: Decreasing clouds, lows in the teens

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid teens.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 30s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Cloudy skies, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Rain develops. lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Showers of rain and wet snow. Near 30.
AFTERNOON: Rain/snow showers. Upper 30s.

