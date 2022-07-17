Beneficial Rain Heading for WNY Tonight & Tomorrow

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A passing evening shower is possible across WNY, but steady, persistent rain will develop across the region overnight and Monday morning. Rain will become intermittent as we head into Monday afternoon and evening. 1" to 1.5" of much needed rain will fall across the area by Monday night. A left over shower is possible on Tuesday, but the day will be mostly dry. It will be humid for much of the upcoming week, so you will need your ACS and fans for awhile, along with your rain gear.

Monday:

Steady rain and t-storms early becoming intermittent into the afternoon and evening. 1-1.5" rain is likely. Cool highs in the mid 70s. Breezy and Humid. SE/SW 10-20 G: 30.

TUESDAY:

Partly sunny, warm and muggy with a pop-up shower/t-shower possible. High: low 80s

WEDNESDAY:

Partly sunny. Chance of a shower. Hot and muggy. High: upper 80s.

THURSDAY:

Scattered t-storms possible. High: upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Sunny, warm and humid. High: low 80s.

