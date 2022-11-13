Watch Now
Below Normal Temps This Week with Lake Effect Snow Potential

Sunshine to start the week, with more weather disturbances moving in by midweek
Posted at 6:42 PM, Nov 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-13 18:42:53-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cold high pressure will weaken any rain/snow shower activity tonight. Cold lows in the upper 20s. Sunshine returns tomorrow with chilly highs near 40. Sunshine to start the day on Tuesday with snow developing after midnight into the Wednesday morning commute. It may be the first accumulating snow in the Buffalo Metro area with 1-2" possible, enough to slicken the roads for travel. More potential for lake effect snow will visit WNY later this week.

SUNDAY NIGHT:
Rain/snow showers ending. Colder. Low: upper 20s.

Monday:
Mostly sunny. Chilly, High: 40. Low 27

Tuesday
Sunny early with increasing clouds late. Chilly: High: near 40. Low: 32

Wednesday:
Widespread light snow for morning commute. Travel may be tricky. Lake snow setting up south late. High: upper 30s. Low: 29

Thursday:
Localized lake snow showers. High: upper 30s. Low: 27

