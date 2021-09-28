Watch
Becoming partly to mostly sunny this afternoon

Showers south of Buffalo this morning
Posted at 6:47 AM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 06:47:39-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cold front moving through WNY this morning will bring showers and t-showers to the Southern Tier to start your day. High pressure will build in behind the front and expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Showers south of Buffalo this morning, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy and cool, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 60s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Sunny and cool, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 60s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 70.

