Becoming partly sunny and breezy today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clouds this morning will gave way to sunshine this afternoon. Winds will increase and expect winds to gust near 30mph this afternoon. Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday as we welcome the beginning of winter. Winter officially begins at 10:59 a.m. on Tuesday. Light snow showers return on Wednesday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and breezy, upper 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, low 40s.