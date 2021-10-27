Watch
Weather

Actions

Becoming mostly sunny this afternoon

Cloudy skies to start your day
items.[0].videoTitle
Wednesday Weather
7_FIRST_ALERT.png
Posted at 7:37 AM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 08:33:22-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clouds this morning will thin out and we'll enjoy mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Mainly clear and cold tonight with lows near 40 degrees. Another dry and pleasant day on Thursday with rain returning to WNY on Friday. Rain will continue through Saturday with a few showers lingering through early Sunday. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies for the Bills game!

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear and cool, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 60.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Rain likely, mid 50s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 50s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018