Becoming mostly sunny this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clouds this morning will thin out and we'll enjoy mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Mainly clear and cold tonight with lows near 40 degrees. Another dry and pleasant day on Thursday with rain returning to WNY on Friday. Rain will continue through Saturday with a few showers lingering through early Sunday. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies for the Bills game!

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear and cool, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 60.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain likely, mid 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

