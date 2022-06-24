Beautiful weekend weather ahead

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some of the nicest summer weather imaginable continues. Friday looks beautiful with plentiful sunshine and temperatures back to levels more typical for this time of year. It'll be a hot start to the weekend with highs near 90 on Saturday. PM t-storms possible Sunday with temperatures in the mid-80s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Clear, more comfortable. 59.
AFTERNOON: Wall to wall sun. 80.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly sunny. 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Hot. 90.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly sunny. Muggy. 71.
AFTERNOON: Showers and thunderstorms. 87
MONDAY
MORNING: Early morning shower. 60
AFTERNOON: Clearing skies. 71