'Back in my day, we had more snow!' . . . Actually, no.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Every 10 years a new set of "normals" is calculated and published by the NOAA CEI (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Center for Environmental Information). This information includes factors such as temperature, snow, and precipitation.

There has been a change in Buffalo. In fact, we have seen an increase in snow. Here's a breakdown (also shown in the image above):

1991-2020 has seen an annual snowfall normal of 95.4 inches.

1981-2020 has seen an annual snowfall normal of 94.7 inches.

That's an increase of 0.7 inches of snowfall to the annual normal.

Rain has seen no change. Here's what the precipitation number looks like.

