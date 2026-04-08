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Autumn's Wednesday's Forecast: Cold start but warmer & sunny afternoon

Milder and breezy Thursday with few showers
7 Weather Forecast, 5am Wednesday, April 8
7 Weather Forecast, 5am Wednesday, April 8
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cold and sunny start to Wednesday but temperatures become seasonable into the afternoon with highs in the 50s. Turning breezy and warmer Thursday with a chance of late afternoon showers and highs in the mid 60s. Friday might give us a split for temperatures across WNY with highs in the 40s north of Buffalo and 60s across the S.Tier with rain showers. Seasonable temperatures set up for Saturday with highs turning milder in the 60s by Sunday.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Clear and cold. 20s

AFTERNOON: Sunny and milder. Low 50s

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny. 40s.

AFTERNOON: Few passing showers. Mid-60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly Cloudy. 40s.

AFTERNOON: Scattered Showers. 50s.

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