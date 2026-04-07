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Autumn's Weather Forecast: Few early flakes, remaining cold Tuesday afternoon

Sunshine and seasonable condition Wednesday
7 Weather Forecast, AM, Tuesday, April 7
7 Weather Forecast, AM, Tuesday, April 7
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Morning flakes and frigid conditions. Temperatures get into the low 30s with wind chills in the 20s with a stiff breeze. Increasing sunshine for the afternoon with winds diminishing. It'll be a cold night with clear skies and temperatures near 20. Sunny and seasonable Wednesday with highs in the lower 50s. A shot for a few showers on Thursday with highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Morning flakes. 20s.
AFTERNOON: Cold and Sunny. 32.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Clear and cold. 20s
AFTERNOON: Sunny and milder. Low 50s

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly sunny. 40s.
AFTERNOON: Few passing showers. Mid-60s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly Cloudy. 40s.
AFTERNOON: Scattered Showers. 50s.

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