Autumn's Weather Forecast: Few early flakes, remaining cold Tuesday afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Morning flakes and frigid conditions. Temperatures get into the low 30s with wind chills in the 20s with a stiff breeze. Increasing sunshine for the afternoon with winds diminishing. It'll be a cold night with clear skies and temperatures near 20. Sunny and seasonable Wednesday with highs in the lower 50s. A shot for a few showers on Thursday with highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Morning flakes. 20s.

AFTERNOON: Cold and Sunny. 32.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Clear and cold. 20s

AFTERNOON: Sunny and milder. Low 50s

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny. 40s.

AFTERNOON: Few passing showers. Mid-60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly Cloudy. 40s.

AFTERNOON: Scattered Showers. 50s.