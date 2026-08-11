Autumn's Tuesday Forecast: Partly sunny for Buffalo while S.Tier dodges a few drops

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Look for partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s today. Another shot of storms moves across the S.Tier and areas south of Buffalo Tuesday evening. A stationary front will keep rain and t-storm chances across the region into Thursday but the best chances are across the S.Tier.

The Perseid meteor showers peak on August 12-13 with up to 100 shooting stars visible late at night or early in the predawn.

Also, there's a partial solar eclipse happening on Wednesday, August 12th. Only 7.5 percent will be visibility. The Maximum occurs at 1:42pm. All of this may be visible if the elevated wildfire smoke goes away.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Storms South, , mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly Sunny, near 80.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Few T-Showers, near 80.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Few Showers, near 80.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 80.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, upper 50s

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 80.