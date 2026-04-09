Autumn's Thursday Forecast: Warmer and breeze, late day showers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Turning breezy and warmer Thursday with a chance of spotty late afternoon and early evening showers and highs in the mid 60s. Not as warm on Friday with scattered showers around lunch time and highs near 50F. The weekend looks dry with partly sunny skies both days with highs in the low 50s Saturday and the mid 60s Sunday

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny. 40s.

AFTERNOON: Few passing showers. Mid-60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly Cloudy. 40s.

AFTERNOON: Scattered Showers. 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly Cloudy. 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny. 50.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly Cloudy. 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly Sunny. 60.