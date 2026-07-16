Autumn's Thursday Forecast: Dense wildfire smoke continues Thursday

Air Quality ALERT for all for WNY through midnight Thursday.

Wildfire smoke from Northern Minnesota and Canada is worsening air quality levels across WNY. All Western New Yorkers are urged to limit strenuous outdoor activity.

Skies will be hazy and the air will smell smoky at times over the next couple of days. Air quality likely will remain lowered into Thursday and Friday as wildfire smoke lingers. Temperatures remain at or a little above average into the end of the week with lowered humidity levels. The next chance of rain arrives later Friday evening with scattered showers and t-storms into Saturday.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Smoky Skies, Upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Smoky Skies, mid-upper 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid-60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy with a few late showers. Low-80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Scattered showers, lower 60s.

AFTERNOON: Scattered showers and t-storms. Near 80

SUNDAY

MORNING: Few lingering scattered showers, lower 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Near 80

MONDAY

MORNING: Sun & Clouds, lower 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Near 80