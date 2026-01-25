Autumn's Sunday Forecast: Winter Storm Warning now in effect

Winter Storm Warning in effect now through 7pm Monday for Northern Erie, Niagara, Genesee, and Orleans Counties for heavy snow. 8 to 18 inches of snow possible by late Monday. Higher totals along the lake Ontario shoreline

Winter Storm Warning in effect now through 7pm Monday for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties for 8 to 16 inches of snow by late Monday. Higher totals along the Chautauqua Ridge and Boston hills.

Major winter storms brings widespread snow across our region. Light snow showers to start Sunday morning with heavier snow arriving from the late morning into the Sunday evening. Snowfall rates start around .5" an hour with 1" per hour likely into the afternoon. A brief period of 2" per hour.

WHAT TO EXPECT SUNDAY:

MORNING:

Light snow showers arrive from south to north across WNY Sunday morning with only 1-2" through noon for Buffalo. 2-4" south.

AFTERNOON: After noon, snowfall will be heavier, near an inch an hour and likely accumulating 8-10" through the evening.

OVERNIGHT:

Snow will be less widespread and more lake enhanced off of the southern shore of lake Ontario and along the higher elevations south of Buffalo.

Snow is more localized on Monday with lake effect both north and south of Buffalo. Lake Ontario lake effect snow will be more organized and deliver higher snowfall on Monday than lake snow off of Lake Erie southeast of Buffalo.

Below is a Facebook live answering questions Saturday evening:

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow arrives, 3.

AFTERNOON: Snow, near 10.

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, 15.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, 5.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, 15.