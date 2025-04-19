Autumn's Saturday's Forecast: Mild morning with scattered storms into the afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The weekend starts wet with a chance of thunderstorms and temperatures near 60. Some t-storms may contain strong winds, hail and heavy downpours. A stiff breeze will be around through the day on Saturday.

If looking to get to Easter Egg Hunts, expect to wear the rain boots and may even need the rain jacket as showers may linger into the afternoon. The S.Tier might pick up some t-storms near noon, if egg hunts are around that time-frame, they may need to be postponed until drier air moves in for the later afternoon.

Cooler for Easter Sunday but seasonable with temperatures in the lower 50s.

Dyngus day looks wet and warm and breezy with showers and t-storms possible around parade time but temperatures near 70. Cooler temperatures for the evening with a continued chance for scattered showers.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Showers, scattered t-storms near 60

AFTERNOON: Cloudy, a couple of showers, falling into 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, lower 40s

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 50s

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, lower 40s

AFTERNOON: Showers, possible t-storms. breezy, milder, near 70.