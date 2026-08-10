Autumn's Monday Forecast: Muggy with showers and t-storms

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Warm and muggy on Monday with hit or miss showers and t-storms in the morning followed by partly sunny skies with another chance of a few hit or miss showers and t-storms in the afternoon and evening south of Buffalo, especially.

The Storm Prediction Center includes the southern tier in a marginal risk and northern PA in a slight risk of severe t-storms that could produce damaging wind gusts and hail on Monday. Storms will linger around the southern tier into Tuesday followed by partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

The Perseid meteor showers peak on August 12-13 with up to 100 shooting stars visible late at night or early in the predawn. Also, there's a partial solar eclipse happening on Wednesday, August 12th. Only 7.5 percent will be visibility. The Maximum occurs at 1:42pm. All of this may be visible if the elevated wildfire smoke goes away.

MONDAY

MORNING: Late morning showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Scattered Strong Storms, low 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Storms South, , mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly Sunny, near 80.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Few T-Showers, near 80.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Few Showers, near 80.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 80.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, upper 50s

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 80.