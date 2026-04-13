Autumn's Monday Forecast: Morning showers, gusty winds and mild temps

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Scattered showers Monday morning. Strong gusty winds into the afternoon, shifting to the southwest bringing temperatures in downtown Buffalo into the 50s with low clouds. More sunshine south of Buffalo and temperatures in the 70s. Mild conditions continue Monday night as temperatures fall into the 50s. Scattered thunderstorms will move across WNY Tuesday and Wednesday. Isolated storms may contain strong to severe winds.

MONDAY

MORNING: Scattered showers 60s.

AFTERNOON: Gusty breeze. 50s Buffalo, upper 60s inland.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Scattered Storms. Mid-50s.

AFTERNOON: Scattered Storms. 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Scattered Storms. Upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Scattered Storms. 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. Near 60.

AFTERNOON:Scattered showers. 70

FRIDAY

MORNING: Cooler. Upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Few Sprinkles. Low 60s.

