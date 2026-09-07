Autumn's Labor Day Forecast: Pleasant and sunny!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A high pressure system keeps WNY temperatures and humidity in check until Tuesday night. Pleasant and sunny for your Labor Day, highs will be in the mid-upper 70s. Tuesday a few more clouds will be added to the mix as temperatures tick up a couple of degrees as well. The next chance of rain will arrive Wednesday, while isolated in the morning, a better chance of rain arrives for the afternoon.
MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly sunny low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid-upper 70s.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 80.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Sctd Showers & T-Storms. mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd Showers & T-Storms, 80.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Few showers, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Few showers, low 70s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly sunny, cool, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.