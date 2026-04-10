Autumn's Friday Forecast: Milder morning with afternoon showers and cooler temps

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Not as warm on Friday with scattered showers around lunch time and highs near 50F. Milder temperatures south in the 60s with cooler temperatures in the 40s across the Niagra Frontier. As rain moves in the temperatures will drop across WNY, expect the 40s this evening for everyone and the 30s overnight. The weekend looks 50/50 with partly sunny skies and cool highs in the upper 40s Saturday. Rain is likely Sunday wtih warmer highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly Cloudy. 40s.

AFTERNOON: Scattered Showers. 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly Cloudy. 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny. Near 50.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Rain, 40s.

AFTERNOON: Spot Showers. Low 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. 50s

AFTERNOON: Few spotty showers, cooler along lake, breezy.mid 60s

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. 50s

AFTERNOON: Isolated t-storms. Upper 60s