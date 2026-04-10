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Autumn's Friday Forecast: Milder morning with afternoon showers and cooler temps

Chilly start to the weekend in the 30s but sunny and seasonable Saturday afternoon.
7 Weather Forecast, AM, Friday, April 10
7 Weather Forecast, AM, Friday, April 10
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and last updated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Not as warm on Friday with scattered showers around lunch time and highs near 50F. Milder temperatures south in the 60s with cooler temperatures in the 40s across the Niagra Frontier. As rain moves in the temperatures will drop across WNY, expect the 40s this evening for everyone and the 30s overnight. The weekend looks 50/50 with partly sunny skies and cool highs in the upper 40s Saturday. Rain is likely Sunday wtih warmer highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly Cloudy. 40s.
AFTERNOON: Scattered Showers. 50s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly Cloudy. 30s.
AFTERNOON: Sunny. Near 50.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Rain, 40s.
AFTERNOON: Spot Showers. Low 60s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy. 50s

AFTERNOON: Few spotty showers, cooler along lake, breezy.mid 60s

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy. 50s

AFTERNOON: Isolated t-storms. Upper 60s

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