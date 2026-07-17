Autumn's Friday Forecast: Linger wildfire smoke impacting air quality

Air Quality ALERT extended for all for WNY through late Friday night.

Skies will be hazy and the air will smell smoky at times through tonight. Air quality remains poor across the region and likely into the overnight as winds shift and more concentrated smoke moves back through the region.

Temperatures rise to near 80 Friday afternoon with lowered humidity but that doesn't last long. Warmer conditions tonight as temperatures drop to around 70 and humidity levels increase into Saturday.

Expect Warm, muggy and breezy conditions Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms Saturday afternoon may contain strong damaging wind gusts. There is a minimal chance of a tornado as storms push through WNY. A brief break in the smoke comes into Saturday evening.

Northerly winds likely bring smoke back into the upper atmosphere Sunday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Smoky skies, mid-60s.

AFTERNOON: Smoky skies. Low-80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Breezy, Scattered showers, few t-storms, lower 60s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, Scattered showers and strong t-storm chance. Near 80

SUNDAY

MORNING: Few lingering scattered showers, lower 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Near 80

MONDAY

MORNING: Sun & Clouds, lower 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Near 80

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sun & Clouds, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Scattered showers and t-storms. Upper 70s.