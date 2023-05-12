Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Autumn's Friday Forecast: Fabulous start to the weekend

Few rain showers early Saturday well south of Buffalo
generic-7-wkbw-2022-logo.jpg
WKBW
generic-7-wkbw-2022-logo.jpg
Posted at 3:28 AM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 03:28:09-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure is in control and will continue to impact weather across WNY through the end of the week. Friday is the warmest day within the next 7 with highs in the upper 70s. A few showers could develop well south of Buffalo Friday night through Saturday with temperatures remaining in the lower 70s on Saturday. Sunday for Mother's Day will be cooler with a cool breeze from the north as temperatures remain in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid-upper 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App