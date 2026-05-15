Autumn's Forecast: Warmup this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Milder weather returns Friday with partly sunny skies. A big warm up is heading our way this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Fair skies Friday with highs in the lower 60s. Mild tonight under partly cloudy skies with lows near 50.

There's a chance of an afternoon or evening t-storm Saturday. Showers will end early Sunday with some early fog. Near record warmth is on the way for early next week with highs in the 80s Monday and Tuesday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, near 50

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 60s

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50

AFTERNOON: Spot T-Shower, low 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Early showers, otherwise turning mainly clear, low 50s

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.