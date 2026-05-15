Autumn's Forecast: Warmup this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Milder weather returns Friday with partly sunny skies. A big warm up is heading our way this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Fair skies Friday with highs in the lower 60s. Mild tonight under partly cloudy skies with lows near 50.
There's a chance of an afternoon or evening t-storm Saturday. Showers will end early Sunday with some early fog. Near record warmth is on the way for early next week with highs in the 80s Monday and Tuesday.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly sunny, near 50
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 60s
SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50
AFTERNOON: Spot T-Shower, low 70s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Early showers, otherwise turning mainly clear, low 50s
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s
MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.