Autumn's Forecast: Warm & wet last weekend of 2024 on tap

Winter Weather Advisory for Potter county in Pennsylvania from 10pm Friday through 9am Saturday. A light glaze of ice is possible.

It's a sports weekend in WNY as the Bandits are back at the arena on Saturday, a Buffalo trifecta! The Sabres' play Friday evening with decent weather conditions for game time. Temps in the 40s, light winds and dry conditions with only a spotty sprinkle possible as the game comes to an end. Much milder air on Saturday as temperatures rise into the 50s. A few spotty showers are possible into the evening with areas of fog as the milder air spills into WNY. As the Bills take the field Sunday, it'll be a soggy, we'll call it warm and wet with highs near 60.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, upper 20s

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, lower 40s

EVENING: Mostly cloudy. Spotty sprinkle. Upper30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, spotty sprinkle. Upper 30s

AFTERNOON: Isolated shower. Mild. Mid 50s

SUNDAY

MORNING: Occasional rain. Mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Periods of rain. Upper 50s

MONDAY

MORNING: Few showers. Near 40

AFTERNOON: Rain shower and snow showers on hills. Upper 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy. Low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Scattered showers. Lowers 40s.

