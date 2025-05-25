Autumn's Forecast: Turning pleasant for Memorial Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Scattered showers this evening with drier conditions in store for the overnight as temperatures fall into the 40s.

Memorial Day starts cool but dry as temperatures rebound to normal levels with highs in the upper 60s.

EVENING: Sctd. Showers 50s.

OVERNIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy. 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Scattered showers, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Scattered showers, low 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Scattered showers, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Showers end, low 60s.