Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Autumn's Forecast: Turning a touch unsettled and hot this week

A cold front will offer afternoon chances of scattered showers and t-storms every day.
7-WEATHER-GENERIC.jpg
WKBW
7-WEATHER-GENERIC.jpg
Posted at 5:05 PM, Jul 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-23 17:05:50-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cold front crossing the Great Lakes for the first half of the week will bring chances for showers and thunderstorms back to the area starting Monday afternoon. No widespread rain is expected at this time, but it will turn hot by the middle of the week with highs near 90 by Thursday.

SUNDAY

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny with isolated showers/t-storm north and south of Buffalo. Low 80.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny

AFTERNOON: Sun & Clouds. Isolated T-Shower. Mid 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny.

AFTERNOON: Stray T-Shower. Mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly Sunny

AFTERNOON: Stray T-Shower. Mid 80s

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App