Autumn's Forecast: Turning a touch unsettled and hot this week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cold front crossing the Great Lakes for the first half of the week will bring chances for showers and thunderstorms back to the area starting Monday afternoon. No widespread rain is expected at this time, but it will turn hot by the middle of the week with highs near 90 by Thursday.

SUNDAY

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny with isolated showers/t-storm north and south of Buffalo. Low 80.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny

AFTERNOON: Sun & Clouds. Isolated T-Shower. Mid 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny.

AFTERNOON: Stray T-Shower. Mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly Sunny

AFTERNOON: Stray T-Shower. Mid 80s