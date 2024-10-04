Autumn's Forecast: Sunny and 70s before a stray late afternoon shower

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hope the sunglasses and light jackets are handy, you'll need them Friday morning. As clouds increase Friday afternoon temperatures rise into the 70s. If you're thinking about dinner on the patio or along the water front, keep an eye on radar, few scattered showers likely into the evening hours as a frontal system moves through.

Clearing skies into the night could give WNY a great view of the northern lights if they manifest. The Space Weather Prediction Website classify tonight and Saturday night's forecast between minor G1 to strong G3. If flares of G3 occur WNY may see the northern lights with the naked eye. Look to the northern sky, along the horizon under the dark sky. You can monitorSpace Weather Here

Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend with sunshine and cool highs in the upper 60s. Warmer on Sunday with increasing clouds and showers and t-storms developing toward evening.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, stray shower pm. mid 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, upper 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Late storms, mid 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy mid 50.

AFTERNOON: Scattered showers, low 60s.