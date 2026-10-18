Autumn's Forecast: Sunday sunshine kicks off a warmer week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) —

Sunday sunshine starts a warming trend

After a chilly start, Sunday afternoon is looking much more pleasant across Western New York.

Sunshine will help temperatures rebound, with highs climbing to around 60 degrees. It’ll be a great afternoon to get outside, enjoy the fall color or squeeze in those weekend plans.

Warmer and mainly dry this week

Sunday’s rebound is just the beginning. Temperatures will continue to climb through the week, bringing warmer-than-average conditions back to Western New York.

Rain chances look limited, with only a slight chance for showers through the week. That should leave us with plenty of pleasant stretches for leaf peeping, fall walks or tackling some yard work.

With mild afternoons, limited rain chances and plenty of fall color still around, there should be several nice opportunities to enjoy October in Western New York.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, near 60.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, upper 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Chilly, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, upper 60s.