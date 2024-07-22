Autumn's Forecast: Warm, muggy and shot of showers Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You may still experience some haziness from wild fire smoke through the day today under partly sunny skies as temperatures warm into the lower 80s. a spotty shower may develop later this afternoon along a lake-breeze boundary north of Buffalo. Later this evening some showers moving south to north approach into the overnight but end before day break Tuesday. Expect the humidity to last into mid-week with temperatures in the 80s and afternoon chances of scattered showers and t-storms along a lake-breeze boundary. A spotty sprinkle possible early Thursday with less humidity for the afternoon and temperatures in the upper 70s. All eyes on the weekend, turning hotter in the mid-upper 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, wild fire haze, warm & muggy, mid 80s

EVENING: Scattered late shower/storm south to north near 80

OVERNIGHT: Rain ends, partly to mostly cloudy. Muggy and warm upper 60s

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, S.Tier pm t-storm, warm, mid 80s

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 60s

AFTERNOON: Shower/thunderstorm chance, north & south of Buffalo, near 80

THURSDAY

MORNING: Early shower, muggy, upper 60s

AFTERNOON: Sun & Clouds, near 80

FRIDAY

MORNING: Calm and cool, near 60

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and pleasant, near 80