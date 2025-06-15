Autumn's Forecast: Summer-like temps in store this week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A hand-full of days left of spring and it'll be in full swing of summer heat as temperatures rise to around 80. Might want to get the air conditions installed, our cool, comfortable mornings are coming to an end, becoming more sporadic.

Few pop up showers into this evening across the S.Tier. Some valley fog to set up into early Monday morning.

Partly sunny Monday with a few afternoon showers. Scattered pm t-storms possible Tuesday. Unsettled afternoon chances of rain and isolated t-storms each day through Juneteenth where temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, near 60

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, few pm showers, near 80.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, pm isolated t-storms, near 80

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: scattered showers, upper 60s

AFTERNOON: Scattered showers, t-storms, low 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Few showers, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: scattered showers, isolated t-storms, upper 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 70s.

