Autumn's Forecast: Stellar weekend with summer-like heat

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Saturday will start cool but will quickly warm into the 70s and low 80s for the Niagara Frontier. Clear and comfortable conditions settle in Saturday night as temperatures fall into the 50s.

For Sunday, it might feel a bit off as highs rise into the lower 80s, nearly 20 degrees above average, firmly in summer-like warmth. High-pressure controls the weather into Monday with another well above normal day with highs near record territory.

The next chance of rain comes Tuesday after 11 days of no rain at the Buffalo Airport. Currently, WNY is under a moderate to severe drought. Unfortunately, the rain won't be long lived.

SATURDAY:

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, 80

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 50s

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, lower 80s

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 50s

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 80

TUESDAY

MORNING:Rain showers, mid 60s

AFTERNOON: Scattered showers, near 70

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Lake showers, upper 40s

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, Upper 50s