Autumn's Forecast: Soupy and warm Saturday with afternoon rain and storm chances

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The weekend becomes much more unsettled as the wild fire smoke begins to clear WNY. Humidity levels will be noticeable higher through the holiday along with chances of scattered showers and heavier downpours and isolated t-storms. We'll also have rain-free periods through the extended weekend as well! By the 4th of July on Tuesday, only a slight shower chance inland is possible.

Saturday afternoon, not everyone will have rain showers or thunderstorm activity. The southwest winds should help lake-shore communities, along with downtown Buffalo to remain dry, although soupy! A lake-breeze boundary north of Buffalo likely sets up and causes a ribbon of showers and embedded t-storms for the afternoon as winds off of lake Ontario and lake Erie meet. Inland areas east of lake Erie will likely also see some pop up scattered showers/t-storms along with the S.Tier this afternoon. Some S.Tier storms may have heavier downpours and gustier winds near the state-line and into Allegany county, along with Potter and McKean counties.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mild and muggy. Mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. shower or thunderstorm. Lower 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Few showers. Mild and muggy. Mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. shower or thunderstorm. Near 80.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mild and muggy. 70.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. Shower/t-storm. Muggy. Lower 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mild and muggy. Mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Spot shower or t-storm. Muggy. Mid 80s.

